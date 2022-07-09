APC petitions INEC over A’Ibom REC, Mike Igini, gives 48 hours for his dismissal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 48 hours to dismiss the Akwa Ibom state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, alleging partisanhip.

The APC, in a petition addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, delivered on July 8, and signed by the APC Zonal Organising Secretary for the South-South, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, titled “Incessant acts of biasness, injustice, sabotage and malevolence meted out on the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state,” said the party had been at the receiving end of “injustice and ill-will since the deployment of Igini to Akwa Ibom State.”

The petition said since the deployment of Igini to Akwa Ibom, he has allegedly “sabotaged and worked against APC in the state, even when he was not supposed to be partisan or supportive of any party by virtue of his position.”

The APC further said it would not hesitate to approach the Code of Conduct Tribunal and also the Federal High Court to seek the removal of Igini and to obtain an Order of Mandamus to compel the Commission in any event where its prayers and demands are not met within the time given.

Part of the APC petition to INEC said:

“May I remind you, Mr. Chairman, that the integrity of the Commission is greatly at stake here as this issue has generated not just statewide protests but also nationwide concerns by both members of our party and the generality of Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians.

“We believe that Mike Igini is not the only INEC REC in Nigeria hence his position should not bring disrepute of any sort to the Commission, neither should same be used as an oppressive tool against the All Progressives Congress or any other political party.

“From the facts made available to you, Mr. Chairman, there will be no gainsaying that Mr. Mike Igini, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, has been compromised, shown partisanship and regrettably so, abused his office as an INEC official hence we make the following prayers to you;

“That, Mr. Mike Igini is not fit and proper to remain as the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of the State. This is because a free and fair election begins with a free and fair process. Hence Mr. Igini has compromised, he, therefore, lacks the capacity to conduct or supervise any election in the state.

“That, Mr. Mike Igini be sacked and dismissed within 48 hours from the time of receipt of this petition.

“That, Mr. Mike Igini be committed to the relevant authorities for prosecution for the violation of Section 26 of the Electoral Act of 2022.”

