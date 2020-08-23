APC planning to use the ‘Hope Uzodinma Template’ in Edo guber election —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State said on Sunday it had uncovered a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s governorship election in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Chris Nehikhare, who disclosed this at a press conference in Benin, said the APC planned to write the fake results in hotel rooms and smuggle same in at collation centres.

He also alleged that the APC had perfected plans to disrupt voting in certain units and wards across the state during the election with the aim of presenting fake results at the elections tribunal.

Nehikhare added that the plot which the party termed “Hope Uzodinma Template” would be resisted by people of the state.

He said: “Edo people are prepared to defend their results. Even if they (APC) smuggled the fake results into the election petition tribunal, it would be rejected.”

The PDP chieftain urged the people of Edo to come out in large numbers and exercise their civic rights on September 19.

