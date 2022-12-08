APC postpones Cross River campaign flag-off indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River has postponed the flag-off of the state’s campaign activities indefinitely.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Erasmus Ekpang, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Calabar.

Ekpang said a new date would be communicated accordingly.

The APC campaign rally in the state was earlier slated to take place from December 5 to December 10.

The statement read: “We understand the strain and imbalance, this has caused a lot of our party faithful who have since relocated to Northern Senatorial District in preparation for the flag-off.

READ ALSO: Gov Ayade loses APC senatorial ticket in Cross River

“We want to sincerely apologise to all and inform you that this postponement became inevitable due to national engagements with our party candidates and critical stakeholders in Abuja.

“We wish to use this medium to appreciate and appeal to all party faithful that everyone will have a place of pride in the campaign council either at the state, local government, or ward level.

“Our focus is on victory for the party as we assure all party faithful that it will be a clean sweep.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now