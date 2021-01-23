APC postpones membership registration indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed indefinitely, its membership registration/revalidation exercise slated to begin on Monday.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement read: “We sincerely apologise on the postponement of the proposed All Progressives Congress (APC) registration which was scheduled to take place on Monday, 25th of January, 2021, now put on hold till further notice to be declared by the state chairman.

“We, therefore, implore all members and stakeholders, well-wishers and lovers willing to join our great party to put on hold till directive comes from above. Thanks for your cooperation.”

The National Assembly had earlier on Saturday postponed its resumption from the Christmas and New Year holiday till February 9 over the APC registration exercise.

The parliament was earlier slated to resume plenary on January 26.

