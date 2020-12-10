APC postpones nationwide membership registration to 2021

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, announced the postponement of its nationwide membership registration exercise.

The APC membership registration which was Scheduled to commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020, has been rescheduled to commence on the second week of January 2021.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the APC leadership took the decision for several reasons, one of which was in view of the Christmas season, in order to ensure maximum participation by all faithful party members.

The statement read: “As you are all aware, the Membership Registration, Update and Revalidation Exercise of our Great Party, was supposed to commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“On account of several factors however, including ; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021.”

