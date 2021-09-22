Nigeria In One Minute
APC postpones state congresses by two weeks
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its state congresses slated for October 2 by two weeks.
The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanuduoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, said the congresses would now hold nationwide on October 16.
He said an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the congresses would be released to the public in due course.
The spokesman added that the congresses were postponed to give “political office holders and party members the opportunity to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.
Akpanudeoedehe said: “They need to honor the country’s 61st Independence anniversary which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congress informed the new date.
“State governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the Independence celebrations in their various states.
“The party decided to reschedule the state congress to allow all our members to participate in the independence celebration.”
