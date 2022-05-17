APC presidential aspirant, Jack-Rich identifies job creation as solution to Nigeria’s insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich, on Tuesday identified job creation as a major solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Jack-Rich stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He promised to create 26,000 jobs in his first 100 days in office if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

The aspirant said: “I will create an economic pipeline by creating jobs for the teeming population and convert our young men and women into the economic value chain.”

The oil magnate is one of the 28 aspirants vying for the APC presidential ticket at this month’s primary in Abuja.

