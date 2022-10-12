APC presidential campaign council gives reason for delayed take-off of 2023 election activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has given reasons for the delay in the commencement of its campaign for the 2023 election.

The PCC’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo, who addressed journalists at the end of the council’s meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC), and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Abuja, said the campaign was delayed in order to ensure that all necessary ingredients associated with the campaigns are captured by party’s stakeholders.

He said: “Part of the structure of our campaign involves a presidential diary, our campaign is not like those who have done kick and start with their small vehicles.

“Our campaign is like maneuvering a 50 tonne trailer into the highway and once we hit the road, we hit the road.

“So that is what we are doing. The president is the chairman of the campaign council and we are going to take his diary into consideration in picking the day.



“But, we have virtually agreed that we are going to hit the streets very soon. We have agreed on the region we are going to begin from and all other basic issues.”

Keyamo said the campaign council wanted to carry the president along as the leader of the party.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment revealed that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presented a draft copy of his manifesto to stakeholders at the meeting.

He added: “Our candidate is not one that operates on his own, he tries to carry everybody along and today, he presented the draft copy of his manifesto to all the party’s stakeholders and it was accepted by nearly everyone.”

Keyamo said that Tinubu would present the manifesto to Nigerians at a later date.

“The meeting set up a small committee to review the manifestoes as presented by Tinubu.

“The goal is to make the manifesto more sellable and understandable in the simplest language to the electorates including market women and street traders,” the minister concluded.

