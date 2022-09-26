APC presidential campaign council says members’ list not ‘conclusive’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said on Monday the list of 422 members released at the weekend was not conclusive.

The Council’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the list contained only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and other key stakeholders.

The party unveiled the membership of its 2023 presidential campaign council on Saturday with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former SGF, Babachir Lawal, a former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, a key ally of Tinubu, and a few other key party members conspicuously missing from the list.

Onanuga said: “Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.

“No name is left out of the lists.”

