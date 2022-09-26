Politics
APC presidential campaign council says members’ list not ‘conclusive’
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said on Monday the list of 422 members released at the weekend was not conclusive.
The Council’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the list contained only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and other key stakeholders.
Read also:Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls
The party unveiled the membership of its 2023 presidential campaign council on Saturday with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former SGF, Babachir Lawal, a former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, a key ally of Tinubu, and a few other key party members conspicuously missing from the list.
Onanuga said: “Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.
“No name is left out of the lists.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...