APC PRESIDENTIAL TICKET: More competition for Osinbajo, Tinubu in S’West, as ex-Speaker, Dimeji Bankole set to join race

The race to get the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among members of the party in the South-West region may heat up, as Dimeji Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has reportedly indicated interest to join in.

The Nation reports that Malam Abdullahi Bayero, a close associate of the former Speaker, revealed this in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“Right Honourable Dimeji Bankole is in the race and he is contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He has met with various stakeholders and their support is overwhelming, especially across the North. So, he is set to buy the APC nomination form next week.

“Many see him as someone who ticked all the boxes as far as having a young, smart, competent and patriotic president is concerned”, he was quoted as saying.

In March 2021, Bankole, who was the Action Democratic Party’s (ADP) governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2019, formally enrolled as a member of the APC.

Bankole’s entry into the presidential race now increases the number of aspirants from the South-West region seeking to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Already a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have already declared their intentions formally.

Reports have also indicated that a former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and incumbent governor of Ekiti State may also soon join the race.

