APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons

The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.

The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.

According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.

Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.

“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.

“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.

“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”

