Politics
APC ready for presidential primary – Akeredolu
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have a hitch-free presidential primary on Monday.
Akeredolu is the Chairman of Security and Compliance sub-committee for the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election slated for the Eagle Square, Abuja.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, the governor said the party was ready for the election.
He added that work had already commenced at the venue, with security and other necessary activities as priority.
READ ALSO: Akeredolu demands Emefiele’s resignation over 2023 presidential bid
He said: “This is not our first time using this Eagle Square, we have knowledge of the venue already.
“We have already started work on the venue, on security and everything. So, we are ready. I think we are good to go.
“We are going to have a hitch-free primary. We are a disciplined party and our members will show discipline here on the D-day.”
