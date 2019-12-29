APC receives over 1,000 PDP, APGA defectors

Over 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama ward of Nasarawa State.

The defectors, including former elected councillors as well as PDP ward chairmen and secretaries, were received by the APC State Chairman, Philip Shakwo, at a formal ceremony in Wakama.

The Chairman who was represented by Mohammed Aya, the state APC Treasurer, assured the newcomers that they had equal rights and privileges like the old members.

He also guaranteed that government would site projects that would impact on the lives of the people of the community to justify the action of the defectors.

Similarly, Silas Agara, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, said now that the people of the community had decided to join the party in government, more development would come to the area.

He noted that it is only the government that is capable of bringing development hence the need for them to join the government if they are in politics for development.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Bala John, said they have decided to join APC due to the developmental strides of the party at both state and national levels.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for constructing roads in the community.

“Wakama community is the only community in the state that the federal government is currently constructing over 6kms of road.

He therefore pledged their unalloyed support to the APC government at all levels and appealed to them to site more development projects in the area.

