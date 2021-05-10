APC refutes reports of impending reduction in civil servants' salaries | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja, said the Federal Government has no plans to slash salaries of civil servants as alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), debunked the allegation in a statement.

This was in response to an earlier statement by the PDP which alleged that it got an intelligence report that the Federal Government is planning to slash the salaries of workers for economic reasons.

However, Akpanudoedehe said “The PDP is up to its comical tales on what it terms intelligence at its disposal to slash the salaries of workers in the country, clearly only the PDP believes its tales.

“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centred political party.”

He stressed that rather than thinking of slashing workers’ salaries as alleged by the PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“The administration has been tested and proven in this regard and would continue to match words with actions in line with the APC electoral promises.”

He noted that the administration had put in place several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin.

These, he said, includes the implementation of the improved minimum wage and the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme which thousands of Nigerians are already benefitting from, among others.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

