‘APC registration exercise constitutional, will strengthen party, Buni replies Akande

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said on Thursday the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the ruling party is constitutional and conducted within the ambit of the law.

In a statement issued by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said the exercise would give new APC members a sense of belonging in the party.

The Yobe State governor was reacting to the statement credited to the party’s pioneer National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, on the registration and revalidation exercise.

Akande, who addressed journalists at the APC registration centre in Ila Orangun, Osun State, described the decision of the committee to conduct the exercise as unnecessary and a waste of funds.

But Buni insisted that the registration would strengthen the party ahead of future elections in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The membership registration and revalidation exercise was a constitutional provision which is part of the strategic measures taken by the committee to give existing and new members a sense of belonging.

“Since the initial exercise in 2014, the party has not registered new members nor updated the personal information of our existing members as provided for by the constitution.

“The registration exercise gives our new members a sense of belonging and the existing members will update their information while those who left the party will have their names removed from the party register.

“Our focus is to strengthen the party through a bottom-up approach and to carry everyone on board, while those aggrieved have happily rejoined APC just as new ones have joined the party.

“The Caretaker Committee has reconciled many aggrieved members and factions across the country including the Zamfara State factions among others and bringing in prominent politicians into APC including Mr. David Umahi the serving governor of Ebonyi State with more coming.”

