APC rejects Delta governorship election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Delta State on Monday rejected the result of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of the election.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, who scored 240,229 votes.

In a statement issued by the council’s Director of Communications and Media Strategy, Ima Niboro, the party dismissed the result declared by INEC as a pyrrhic victory for the PDP which would be overturned by the court.

The party alleged that the exercise was marred by widespread irregularities.

The APC, therefore, urged its supporters to be calm.

The statement read: “We have an entire arsenal of evidence showing the disenfranchisement of the people, non use of, and tampering with BVAS machines, declaring double results at polling units, issuing of fake result sheets to agents and uploading cooked up results into the BVAS.

“We also have evidence of widespread vote suppression, voter intimidation, thuggery, and violence against our supporters. The PDP was at its worst during the election: wickedly denying the people their will freely as expressed at the polls.

“Look at the streets of Delta today. It is gloom everywhere. Our people are wearing long, mournful faces. No sign of jubilation anywhere. Our streets would have been throbbing with life, song, and dance were this the will of the people. This rape of the will of the people will not stand. It must not be allowed to stand.

“We call on our party faithful and supporters to remain calm. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy cometh in the morning.”

