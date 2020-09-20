APC rejects Obaseki’s victory in Edo election | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The party in a statement issued by the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, alleged strong- arm tactics by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It accused the PDP of tampering with results.

The APC, however, urged its members to stay calm while party leaders study the results and decide on the next move.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Godwin Obaseki as winner of the governorship election after he polled 307,955 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who recorded 223,619 votes.

The statement read: “Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated.

READ ALSO: #EdoDecides…Obaseki returns as Gov, defeats Ize-Iyamu with over 84,000 votes

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantages. They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field.

“The party leaders would announce their decision and course of action as soon as possible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions