APC rejects Ogah, insists Eminike remains Abia guber candidate despite court ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has said Ikechi Emenike remains its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

This was despite a court ruling on Friday which declared former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party.

Justice Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja had invalidated the candidacy of Ikechi Emenike, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge ordered the party to forward Ogah’s name to INEC as the duly elected Abia governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

However, APC legal adviser in the state, Vigilus Nwankwo, who issued a response shortly after the ruling, said the judgement of the lower court could not stand.

Nwankwo noted that the Appeal Court had already affirmed Emenike as the duly elected candidate of Abia APC.

He said: “In the eye of the law Ikechi Emenike still remains the candidate of APC in Abia. The judgement cannot be enforced or executed until the final pronouncement by the Supreme Court on the subject matter.”

