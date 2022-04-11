Politics
APC rejects results of Adamawa local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has rejected the result of Saturday’s local government election in the state.
The state’s Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) had on Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election held in 21 local government areas of the state.
The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, who addressed journalists in Yola on Monday, said the election was marred by irregularities.
READ ALSO: PDP sweeps Adamawa local council election
He said the party also won some wards that were not announced by ADSIEC.
Bilal stressed that the results announced by the commission were contrary to what was obtained from the polling units.
The chairman listed the wards won by APC as Toungo, Bako, and Bamoi wards in Yola-South as well as Wambilimi-Til wards in Michika Local Government Area.
