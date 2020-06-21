APC releases guidelines for Edo governorship primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election committee for Edo State has released procedures for Monday’s governorship primaries in the state.

The secretary of the committee, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, said in a statement that the guidelines were in compliance with the state government’s protocol on COVID-19.

According to him, voting will commence simultaneously at 8:00 a.m. across the 192 wards in the state.

Basiru said at least 18 persons would be allowed to gather at the same time from the commencement of voting till the end of the exercise.

The statement read:

“The process of election of the APC candidate shall commence at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 22nd June 2020 at the various wards in all the local government areas of Edo State with strict compliance with the state government’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than 20 persons.

READ ALSO: EDO: APC executives in Oshiomhole’s ward lift his suspension

“Not more than 18 persons including presiding officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time

“There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Not more than 18 persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.

“All members of the party and members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.”

The APC screening panel had cleared three aspirants —Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Osaro Obaze, and Pius Odubu —for the primaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions