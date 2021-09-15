Politics
APC releases timetable for state congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the conduct of its state congresses slated for October 2.
The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said sale of forms commenced on Wednesday and would end on September 27.
He said the screening of aspirants for the party’s leadership positions at state level would take place from September 29 to September 30.
Akpanudoedehe said: “Appeals arising from state congresses will hold from October 9 to October 16.
“Aspirants for the position of state chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000; deputy state chairman, secretary and treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.
“Aspirants for the position of senatorial chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; senatorial youth leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.
“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees for each position.
“The Appeal Committees have been charged to ensure fair hearing as they attend to complaints.”
