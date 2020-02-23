APC relying on “unorthodox means to snatch” Bayelsa gov’ship seat from the PDP —Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is now relying on clandestine moves to snatch Bayelsa State Governorship seat from its candidate, Douye Diri.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus made the allegation in a statement on Saturday, while cautioning the APC against heating up the polity and embarking on clandestine moves that would set the South South region on fire over the Bayelsa state governorship tussle.

Speaking further, Secondus who said that Bayelsa is a PDP state noted further that the APC is deploying several tactics to get what they have lost back by addressing frantic press conferences.

He said; ‘‘The APC is employing many tactics to get what they have lost back. They are busy addressing press conferences. They have refused to ask their candidate questions on why he is bearing many names in his certificates.

‘‘How does a person bears three different names at three different occasions? You answer a name in primary school, dropped it while writing WAEC and took up another name in the university?

READ ALSO: Bayelsa governor promises to ‘protect’ Ijaws

‘‘In a sane clime, the party would first of all invite the aspirant, question him, scolding him for bringing the name of the party into disrepute and condemn him. ‘‘What else do you do? You then invite the security agencies to probe him or even take him to court to show to the world that you are not fighting corruption by the word of mouth or persecution of the opposition members alone, but by using the big stick against the offending members of your party.

“We want to warn the APC not to set the Niger Delta region on fire with its actions and clandestine moves on Bayelsa. The state had always been a PDP state, including the entire region of South-South.

‘‘They should not use any other means on Bayelsa State. We relied on the law and their Lordships have spoken. They should allow sleeping dogs lie,” Secondus added.

Join the conversation

Opinions