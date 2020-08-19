APC resolves leadership crisis in Cross River chapter

he national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday resolved the leadership crisis in the Cross River State chapter of the party.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Nabena, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the crisis was resolved at a meeting between the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, and party stakeholders in the state.

According to the statement, the meeting held at the instance of the Chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Buni, took place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba; Senator Victor Egba, Senator John Enoh, Senator Mbu, Senator Bassey Out, Larry Odey, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani and former APC National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

The statement read: “Issues discussed at the meeting include the leadership crisis rocking the party in Cross River.

“Two factions led by Etim John and John Ochalla were fighting for control of party machinery in the state.

“At the end of the meeting, Senator Matthew Mbu was appointed as chairman of the party in Cross River.

“The decision was subsequently approved by the Governor Buni led APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Commendably, the two factional chairmen have expressed relief for being able to sink their differences in the interest of the party.”

