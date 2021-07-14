APC resumes membership registration in Adamawa, Imo, four others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has ordered the immediate resumption of membership registration in six states of the federation.

The committee’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the states are Adamawa, Cross River, Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers.

He said the committee took the decision after evaluating the report of a panel that carried out the membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country.

The statement read: “Upon the evaluation of the Report of the All Progressives Congress Membership Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, the party hereby directs that the State Registration Committees in states should return to their states of assignments and register all those who, for varied reasons may have been excluded from the registration exercise and others who have just taken steps to join the fold of the progressives.

“The CECPC requires that the registration Committees maintain the highest level of conduct in this renewed mandate. Issues of bias, exclusion and segregation will not be tolerated, under any guise.”

The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, had last week demanded a fresh registration exercise in the state after he was excluded alongside some of his supporters from the exercise.

