Politics
APC resumes membership registration in Adamawa, Imo, four others
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has ordered the immediate resumption of membership registration in six states of the federation.
The committee’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the states are Adamawa, Cross River, Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers.
He said the committee took the decision after evaluating the report of a panel that carried out the membership registration and revalidation exercise across the country.
The statement read: “Upon the evaluation of the Report of the All Progressives Congress Membership Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, the party hereby directs that the State Registration Committees in states should return to their states of assignments and register all those who, for varied reasons may have been excluded from the registration exercise and others who have just taken steps to join the fold of the progressives.
READ ALSO: Okorocha blames Uzodinma for rumoured suspension, says gov gatecrashed into APC
“The CECPC requires that the registration Committees maintain the highest level of conduct in this renewed mandate. Issues of bias, exclusion and segregation will not be tolerated, under any guise.”
The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, had last week demanded a fresh registration exercise in the state after he was excluded alongside some of his supporters from the exercise.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....