APC reveals alleged plots by PDP, Obaseki to rig Edo gov election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki of plots to rig the September 19 election in the state.

The chairman of the APC media campaign council for the Edo election, John Mayaki said in a statement on Monday, that the alleged plot by the PDP and Obaseki was to engage the services of a former senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi to rig the election.

Mayaki described Osaze-Uzzi as a first cousin of Obaseki, and claimed that he had been engaged as a private consultant “in a plot to trade-sensitive inside information on results collation process of the electoral body with the PDP in exchange for unnamed benefits.”

He said, “As an upgrade to the server scam that failed the PDP in the 2019 general elections because it ignorantly went with the fraud without insight on the result collation process of INEC, the party of tax-collectors, having lost all hopes of winning the Edo election in a fair contest, are concluding plans on another rigging strategy with the recent secret conscription of one Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi.

”Mr. Osaze-Uzzi, Obaseki’s first cousin, who served for many years at INEC and had to be forced out of commission despite his stalling tactics to stay put until the conclusion of the election which he had planned to manipulate by offering sensitive inside information to his cousin, has now fully joined the Obaseki campaign, though secretly as a private consultant.

”His mandate, and those of others assigned to serve as his aides in the secret location where has been lodged, is to develop strategies and tactics for the party on how to substitute results obtained at the polls with fake, pre-written ballots and a corresponding reflection of the electoral fraud in any electronic transfer, using his experience at the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State publicity secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare has debunked the claim, describing it as laughable.

