APC revived, energized for 2023 elections – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been revived, energized, and repositioned for its national convention and 2023 general elections in the country.

The President stated this at a meeting with members of the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC members at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

Also at the meeting were governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger).

Buhari said the fortunes of the party had been brightened by the re-organisation and reconciliation of members across the party, adding that “with the work done by the committee the party has bounced back to life.’’

He said: “I have listened with great interest the remarkable job you have done so far.

“We are all witnesses to the crisis that engulfed the party leading to litigations and presented a picture of selfishness and division.’’

The President said the party structure was disturbed by the conflicts that preceded and followed various elections, noting that the secretariat had been witnessing a beehive of peaceful activities after the reconciliation.

READ ALSO: APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu

He told members of the committee that they would continue to enjoy the support of all party stalwarts and members to complete their assignment with the actualisation of the convention and leave an “indelible footprint” for the party.

He added: “We want to leave behind a legacy of transparency and fairness, which the party needs to survive.”

In his remarks, Mala Buni said the committee approached its mandate with commitment and dedication to rescue the party from imminent collapse.

He said all members were given a fair hearing, and an open-door policy created to accommodate all aggrieved parties, leading to the withdrawal of cases in court and peaceful settlements.

The Yobe governor said: “We are currently witnessing high-powered decamping to our party, including governors from the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party).

“The party is now more peaceful, orderly, and accommodating than what we met on the ground. Although there was initial fear, the mobilisation and sensitization was able to allay the fears of members.”

Join the conversation

Opinions