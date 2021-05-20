APC schemes Ayade's defection ahead of 2023 polls | Ripples Nigeria

Preparations for the 2023 elections have commenced in earnest by various stakeholders with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly scheming to lure Cross-River Governor, Ben Ayade into its fold.

According to a THISDAY report, four APC governors on Wednesday paid a visit to Ayade with the aim of ensuring his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC governors involved are Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Hon. Simon Lalong of Plateau State; and the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, according to the report.

Read also: Gov Ben Ayade blows hot, threatens to dump PDP

An anonymous source revealed that the APC delegation was led by Buni with the aim of holding “a meeting with the governor and they will address a press tomorrow (today),” he said.

He said he was not aware of the governor’s response to their mission.

Political observers had speculated that Ayade is engaged in a feud with the PDP leadership over his loss during the recent state congress where he lost control of the structures.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions