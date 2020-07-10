APC screening panel clears 11 Ondo governorship aspirants

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Ondo State governorship election on Friday cleared 11 out of the 12 governorship aspirants in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Tijjani Tumsa, who stated this while presenting the panel’s report to the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpan Udoedehe, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, however, did not name the disqualified aspirant or disclose the reason for the disqualification.

The 12 governorship aspirants that faced the screening panel were Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelami, Isaac Kekemeke, and Olusola Oke.

Others were Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Awoleyi Cornelius, Olubukola Adetula, Abraham Michael, and Nathaniel Adejutelegan.

11 of the aspirants had earlier on Friday rejected indirect mode of voting for the governorship primaries slated for July 20 in Akure, the state capital.

