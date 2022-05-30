Connect with us

APC screening panel clears Jigawa gov, Badaru Abubakar, for presidential primary

Published

26 mins ago

on

Jigawa records 1 COVID-19 death, extends lockdown order to 3 more LGAs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee on Monday cleared the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, for the party’s presidential primary slated for June 6.

In a statement issued by the governor’s office, he was cleared after the panel verified his academic certificates, membership and financial status and other requirements for the election.

READ ALSO: APC begins screening of 23 presidential aspirants ahead of primary

The screening committee is headed by the former national chairman of the APC, John Odigie Oyegun.

The panel is expected to screen all the APC 23 presidential aspirants today and submit its report before the national convention.

Join the conversation

