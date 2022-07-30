APC Senator, Abbo, adds voice to calls for Buhari’s impeachment

Elisha Abbo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, has supported the effort by opposition senators to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

The president, according to Mr. Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, failed to secure the country and its citizens.

He made the remark at the APC Christian Leaders Summit on Friday in Abuja. The Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party was also rejected at the occasion by some prominent APC members.

Senator Abbo’s remark came just 48 hours after opposition senators, the majority of whom were PDP members, left the plenary and threatened to serve the president with an impeachment notice if he didn’t do anything about the rising level of insecurity throughout the nation.

An impeachment attempt and a motion on security were both rejected by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

After that, approximately 20 senators from the opposition left the assembly. Later, they handed the president a six-week deadline to address the nation’s security issues or face impeachment.

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Abbo stated that Buhari “has failed in his fundamental responsibilities to secure the lives and property of the people.”

As a result, Abbo threw his weight behind the impeachment motion against the president.

He said, “I’m in full support of the impeachment move against the President.

“The Nigerian leader has failed in his fundamental responsibility to secure the lives and property of the people.”

