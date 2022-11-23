Politics
APC senatorial aspirant in Nasarawa sues party for disobedience of court’s order
The All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in Nasarawa West senatorial district, Mr. Labaran Magaji, has dragged the party to the Federal High Court, Lafia, over its alleged refusal to conduct a fresh primary election in the district as ordered by the court.
The court had on November 2 nullified the APC’s primary election in the district and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election within 14 days from the day of the judgment.
APC and Arc. Shehu Tukur, the acclaimed winner of the election, were listed as respondents in the suit.
At Wednesday’s proceeding, Magaji’s counsel, Ghali Ahmed, asked the court to enforce its November 2 judgment.
He said the party had refused to conduct a fresh election as directed by the court leaving the plaintiff with no choice but to return to court for enforcement of the order.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker dumps APC for Action Alliance
The counsel said: “When the 14 days ultimatum to conduct a fresh election expired, we filled Form 49 in accordance with the Electoral Law for the APC’s National Chairman and Secretary to explain why they should not be jailed for violating the court’s order.”
In his address, the counsel to the APC National Chairman, Muhazu Maifata, said the party had appealed the judgment.
He added that the party filed a preliminary objection that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter on its judgment.
Justice Nehezina Afolabi adjourned the case to December 6 for hearing and ruling on the objections raised by the defendant.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...