APC senatorial aspirant in Nasarawa sues party for disobedience of court’s order

The All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in Nasarawa West senatorial district, Mr. Labaran Magaji, has dragged the party to the Federal High Court, Lafia, over its alleged refusal to conduct a fresh primary election in the district as ordered by the court.

The court had on November 2 nullified the APC’s primary election in the district and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election within 14 days from the day of the judgment.

APC and Arc. Shehu Tukur, the acclaimed winner of the election, were listed as respondents in the suit.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, Magaji’s counsel, Ghali Ahmed, asked the court to enforce its November 2 judgment.

He said the party had refused to conduct a fresh election as directed by the court leaving the plaintiff with no choice but to return to court for enforcement of the order.

The counsel said: “When the 14 days ultimatum to conduct a fresh election expired, we filled Form 49 in accordance with the Electoral Law for the APC’s National Chairman and Secretary to explain why they should not be jailed for violating the court’s order.”

In his address, the counsel to the APC National Chairman, Muhazu Maifata, said the party had appealed the judgment.

He added that the party filed a preliminary objection that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter on its judgment.

Justice Nehezina Afolabi adjourned the case to December 6 for hearing and ruling on the objections raised by the defendant.

