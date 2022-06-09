APC sets machinery in motion, as debate rages over Christian or Muslim running mate for Tinubu?

Speculations are now raging within the polity over the religious affiliation of the potential running mate of Bola Tinubu, the presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged victorious at the party’s convention on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, the party clarified this position on Thursday, through Hannatu Musawa, Secretary, APC Presidential Screening Committee, during an interview on Channels TV, ‘Sunrise Daily.’

According to Hannatu, any choice would be determined via the pulse of the people while ensuring the best candidate gets the position.

She further cautioned against presumptions and speculations, noting that it was too early as talks were ongoing among the party’s stakeholders on the matter.

“What outlets party displayed yesterday is to consider the mood of the nation and we are gonna take the religious angle into consideration but it is still too early to say whether it will be a Muslim or a Christian and the party will consider the interest of the country before making any choice.

“There would be a very nuanced conversation on that to see how the party can manage any fallout from that. What Nigerians should expect from the party is that every Nigerian would be taken along and I also agree with former Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu that the South-East should be taken along and seen as an important part of Nigeria,” Hannatu noted.

According to reports, Tinubu is expected to meet with party leaders, including National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and APC governors before the end of the week, to pick a running mate.

