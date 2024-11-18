APC sets sights on Osun, Oyo after Ondo victory

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, declared on Sunday, that the party’s next target is to capture Osun and Oyo States in future elections.

This statement comes on the heels of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Ganduje, who addressed journalists in Abuja, hailed Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the election as a “moment of joy” and a testament to the people’s love for the ruling party.

He praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election.

The APC chairman also thanked security agencies, the media, and civil society organizations for their contributions.

READ ALSO: #OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa calls for unity, pledges inclusive governance after election victory

He stressed the importance of continuity in government, noting that the APC’s victory would ensure sustainability of projects and programmes.

Ganduje said: “There is no doubt this is a moment of joy. Seeing is believing and this is democracy in action. But what is more important is that all the major stakeholders believe that the election was free, fair and credible, especially INEC who provided the logistics arrangement and manpower.

“The police, DSS, Civil Defence, military, the media, international organisations, international observers; almost everybody believes that this election is free, fair and credible and what is important to the people of Ondo state is that since they elected APC, they elected our candidate, there would be continuity in government. There would be no abandonment of projects. There would be sustainability of programmes/projects.

“I congratulate the candidate himself because he is a product that is sellable. We are lucky that we have succeeded in selling him to the members of the public. We have to congratulate Mr. President for providing an enabling environment.

“Our next target in the South-West Geopolitical zone is Osun and Oyo states. You know we are good at hitting the target. We will do what is possible to bring them into the fold so that we can have more political opportunity in the South West Geopolitical zone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now