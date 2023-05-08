Politics
APC settles for Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate president, speaker
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President.
The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had also settled for the Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin, as the Deputy Senate President.
The party picked the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Abbas Tajudeen, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the current House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, as the deputy.
Reports on the adoption of Akpabio and Jibrin as the Senate highest ranking officials emerged last week with several groups and individuals, including the APC chairmen in the North-West declaring their support for the two men.
READ ALSO: Akpabio meets Buhari, promotes self for Senate president
The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the APC met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the president-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.
“The NWC noted with respect to the outcome of the meetings held between the president-elect and the leadership of the NWC.
“The NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the national assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.”
