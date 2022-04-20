APC settles for indirect primaries, as govs reject Buhari’s consensus option

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday ruled out using a consensus process to select its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party, on the other hand, claimed that its presidential candidate would be chosen in an indirect primary.

The decision was made at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja during the party’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting.

Read also: APC fixes May 30, 31 for presidential primaries, aspirants to pay N100m for forms

This followed reports that several governors elected on the party’s platform rejected using the consensus mechanism to choose the party’s presidential and gubernatorial candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The governors, who were at the presidential estate to break the Ramadan fast with the president, rejected the concept of selecting candidates for various electoral offices by consensus.

The president and the party leadership had been advised by the progressive governors’ forum to use indirect primaries to select candidates for various elective seats in the 2023 general elections.

