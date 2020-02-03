‘APC shameless, life has become so cheap under its govt’s watch,’ PDP says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as shameless for claiming the present administration is winning the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements in the land.

The PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, told journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja that the APC has shown it has no respect for human lives by claiming that the government is winning the war against killers in the land.

He insisted that the ruling party should hide its face in shame “for coming out to deny the obvious that life under their government has become so cheap.”

He added: “After five years in the saddle, President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated uncanny inability to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. The recent call for resignation of the President is clearly in order.”

“PDP is speaking for Nigerians. We are amplifying the voices of Nigerians who have become disappointed with the failure of a government that promised so much and delivered little or nothing.

“One of the planks they anchored their campaign is security. But today, people are being abducted from their homes. Sacred places like seminaries are being invaded and servants in the vineyard of the Lord are killed without questions being asked. If APC says the President is winning the war, there is a chance they don’t live in Nigeria.

“President Buhari should quit because his best is not good enough. He just can’t do it. One would have expected that by now, he would change his service chiefs and appoint new ones in their place to come out with a new strategy. But here we are!”

