APC shifted presidential primary due to lack of ideas — Gov Ortom

1 hour ago

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday blasted the All Progressive Congress (APC) for postponing its presidential primary.

The ruling had on Friday shifted its presidential primary to June 6 and June 7 after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to extend the deadline for conclusion of parties’ primaries by seven days.

Ortom, who addressed journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, said the APC’s decision to postpone its convention was indicative of its lack of readiness and paucity of ideas.

He also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of compromise by agreeing to extend the deadline for the primaries.

READ ALSO: Nigerians regret voting for Buhari, APC —Ortom

The governor said: “APC is not ready for convention. No doubt that the party is short of ideas. That is why it keeps shifting convention. The party is afraid of the opposition. If not, why will it always want us to take the lead?

“The extension of the deadline for party primaries by INEC shows some compromise and influence from the ruling party. Because when we met with INEC last week, it insisted that it won’t change the date. Why the sudden change now?

“We lost confidence in the commission yet we’ll not truncate the system. We believe in our capacity to turn Nigeria around. APC has failed in every aspect. They have brought Nigeria from top to bottom.”

Opinions

