Politics
APC shifts Ekiti governorship primary to January 27
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the Ekiti State governorship primary to January 27.
The party had initially fixed January 22 for the exercise.
The Ekiti State governorship election will be held on June 18.
The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, also announced the new dates for the submission of interest forms and other activities.
He said the deadline for the submission of forms and other relevant documents had been moved forward from January 11 to January 15 while the screening of aspirants would take place on January 18.
