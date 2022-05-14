APC shifts screening of 28 presidential aspirants to May 23

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the screening of its presidential aspirants to May 23.

The exercise was initially slated to hold this weekend.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, confirmed the withdrawal of some presidential aspirants from the race.

He added that 28 aspirants are vying for the party’s presidential ticket at this month’s primary slated for Abuja.

Although the APC National Secretary was silent on the identities of the aspirants that had withdrawn from the race, the major protagonists – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, are expected to scale the hurdle posed by the screening committee and lead others In the battle for the party’s ticket for the 2023 election.

The statement read: “The screening for the presidential aspirants, we have so far 28 presidential aspirants.

“As you are all aware, some aspirants have started withdrawing their aspirations. By God’s grace, on 23rd of this month, those who are left will be screened properly.”

