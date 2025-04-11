APC shuts national secretariat in honour of slain director

The All Progressives Congress has shut down its national secretariat in Abuja.

This followed the killing of the party’s Director of Administration, AbdulRauf Adeniji, by suspected kidnappers.

Adeniji was killed last month.

The ruling party announced the measure in a memo titled: ‘Secretariat closure for the mourning of the director of administration,” issued on Thursday.

However, the order would take effect on Monday.

The memo read: “The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025.

”This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of the Director of Administration, the Late Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.”

