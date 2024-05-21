APC slams Atiku, Obi over rumored alliance, calls them ‘political wayfarers’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, over their rumored alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the party described Atiku and Obi as “men united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.”

The statement further ridiculed the duo’s “restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run,” labeling their aspirations as “self-indulgent and opportunistic.”

The APC’s criticism comes on the heels of a recent visit by Obi to Atiku, fueling speculations of a possible alliance between the two or a merger of their political parties.

Morka questioned the uncertainty surrounding the rumored alliance, asking whether Obi would return to the PDP or Atiku would dump the PDP for the LP, or if both men would abandon their parties altogether and join Professor Pat Utomi’s mega party.

Read Also: Air Peace reacts UK CAA safety concerns

The APC spokesperson dismissed the possibility of Obi returning to the PDP as “hardly surprising,” given his reputation as a “political wayfarer.” Similarly, he said Atiku joining the LP would be no shock, given his track record as a “veteran political wanderer.”

The party concluded that men who lack the staying power to build or fix their own parties and flee at the slightest internal crisis cannot be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious national political and economic challenges.

The statement reads, “Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.

“Their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belie self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.

“A recent visit by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has fueled speculations of a possible alliance between both men or merger of their political parties in the lead up to 2027.

“What is unclear, however, is whether Obi would make a comeback to Atiku’s PDP or whether Atiku would dump his PDP and seek rehabilitation in Obi’s Labour Party or whether both men would abandon PDP and Labour, altogether, and sojourn into the political wilderness of Professor Pat Utomi’s mega party.

“News of Peter Obi’s return to the PDP would be hardly surprising. His reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer. News of Atiku joining the Labour party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well established reputation as the country’s most itinerant politician. For now, Utomi’s mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men.

“Men without the staying power to build or fix their own parties, who flee at the slightest flicker of internal crisis cannot possibly be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex national political and economic challenges that confront our nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now