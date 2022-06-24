APC slams Makinde over Oyo rising debt profile

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Friday slammed Governor Seyi Makinde, and the State House of Assembly over the state’s rising debt profile.

This followed the Assembly’s approval of N2billion loan for counterpart funding of donor-assisted projects, including a N3.5 billion overdraft for salary at Thursday’s plenary in Ibadan.

The APC chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, who reacted to the development in a statement on Friday, described the Makinde’s administration as reckless, and wicked for taking the loan.

The party, however, advised the government to restructure its economic policies, and repurpose the state’s improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The statement read: “We are still shocked as a political party to hear that Governor Seyi Makinde has obtained approval to take an additional N2bn loan from a domestic source at a concessional rate of 12 percent per annum and a repayment period of 12 months as well as a N3.5bn overdraft to pay salaries despite claims of increased internally generated revenue and the deployment of public-private partnership arrangements in financing many of the projects being undertaken. This is particularly appalling as many of the projects financed by the numerous loans remain unfinished and inconclusive.

“It is thus saddening and shocking that the Oyo State’s economy has been pushed to the point where overdrafts are being taken to pay salaries while billions are wasted monthly on powering street lights with diesel generators after the removal of cheaper and environmentally-friendly solar-powered street lights.

READ ALSO: Gov Makinde rules out Okada ban in Oyo

“Apart from routine contracts inflation, borrowing is another Makinde’s way of siphoning funds for his already-failed second term bid.

“It’s regrettable that the Peoples Democratic Party-dominated Oyo State House of Assembly is only active when they are financially induced to approve Governor Makinde’s loan requests. We hereby advise the lawmakers to stop acting as rubber stamps.

“They are expected to serve as checks and balances for the executive arm of the government, instead of routinely serving the governor’s selfish whims.

“Salary payments being a recurrent item on the state budget should never have been financed by loans, especially a domestic loan for that matter, considering that the most basic of economic practice and wisdom dictates that loans should be taken to finance capital projects.

“Such naive and fundamentally inept economic policy can only lead Oyo State into insolvency and economic depression if not immediately stopped.

“Oyo State is already ahead of Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States with her N141,193, 578,346.57 domestic debt burden, according to the domestic debt data for the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory released by the Debt Management Office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as at March 20, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now