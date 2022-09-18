APC slams PDP guber candidate, Jandor, for visiting owners of auctioned vehicles in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Sunday condemned the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, and his running mate, Funke Akindele, to owners of vehicles auctioned by the state government for violating traffic rules in the state.

The state government on Thursday auctioned 134 vehicles impounded for several traffic offences after their owners ran away and failed to turn up for missed “judicial proceedings.”

The exercise sparked outrage on social media after videos showed distressed car owners decrying the unjust sale of their automobiles.

Adediran and Akindele later visited owners of two of the vehicles at home to placate them.

The candidate’s media advisor, Gbenga Ogunleye, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the duo visited the homes of Mr. Lateef Kolapo and Mr. Osinachi Ndukwe, two drivers whose cars were put up for auction on Saturday.

Adediran, who frowned at the violation of traffic rules, sympathised with the victims over their losses.

He promised to review the punishment for violation of traffic rules if elected as governor in 2023.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, APC described Adediran as a desperate politician who promoted lawlessness in the state.

The party also berated the PDP candidate for playing politics with human lives.

The party stressed that good governance only thrives where law and order prevails.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the recent characteristic charade of the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jide Adediran.

“It’s saddening that the candidate and his deputy, Funke Akindele, have graduated from playing politics with human lives to blatantly encouraging the breakdown of law and order in our dear state.

“The visit to citizens who paid the price for violating state traffic laws, compensating, inducing, and encouraging them is an act that is totally unacceptable in any decent society.

“The move amounts to turning compassion and charity on its head.”

