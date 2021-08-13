APC slams PDP over calls for Buni’s removal as party committee chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a suit instituted against its Caretaker Committee Chairman, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the APC spokesperson, James Akpanudoedehe who noted that the PDP was executing desperate and poorly scripted propaganda.

Although he stated that the APC would not comment on the PDP’s court action, he asked the PDP to focus on the crisis in its camp.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the PDP implored the Federal High Court in Abuja to remove Buni as the Governor of Yobe State.

It urged the court to make the governor appear before it and defend whether or not he ceased to be governor by accepting to be the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman.

However, in his statement, Akpanudoedehe, explained that it would be sub judice to comment on the action of the opposition party.

An excerpt from his statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a purported court action sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State.

“While we are constrained from and reluctant to comment on the PDP’s misplaced and frivolous court action because it will be sub judice, the PDP leadership is obviously executing a desperate and poorly-scripted propaganda plot aimed at deflecting attention from the crisis of confidence the failed opposition party faces.

“The Supreme Court has already affirmed the status and legality of the CECPC and that is all there is to it.

“There are clearly spelled out punitive measures against abuse of court processes. We are confident that the Judiciary will apply these measures fully.”

