APC spokesperson, Morka, says Buhari has done well in fight against insecurity

Felix Morka, the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, claimed President Muhammadu Buhari had done extremely well in fight against insecurity in the country.

Morka, who appeared on Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, said the APC-led adminstration was poised to rid Nigeria of terrorism and others.

The APC chieftain slammed critics of Buhari-led adminstration, stressing the past seven years of the ruling party had been laden with milestones.

He also said the APC government was committed to ensuring power stability as well generation in the country.

He said: “I would say Buhari has fared quite well in tackling insecurity before the next word, for us to understand that in spite of the very best effort of this government, of any government in the world, those who want to do harm would attempt to do harm, now we put them on record when they do harm.

“In the North East of Nigeria prior to this government, we had certain places under the command and control of external forces who are not legitimately and constitutionally authorized government of that region, but this government has managed and deliberately with the mobilization of resources pushed back to reclaim some of these territories that were lost to the control of these external forces under the previous government. It is a continuing struggle.

“Of course, citizens, whether the media or individuals, political parties or people who are in the opposition have a right to a conjecture, you can’t take that from them, people can develop information and data to challenge official records.

“Promise is a statement of aspiration; it is not a divine covenant which even God only may be able to deliver. There is a difference between having a promise of 10,000 megawatts with good intentions and committed energy to make that happen.

“This government is diligently seeking to deliver that promise. At the peak of distribution, we have hit over nearly half of that promise even when it has not been sustained as the president would like.”

