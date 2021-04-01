APC state chairmen demand for national convention | Ripples Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the coalition of State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to conduct Congresses and convene the National Convention within the time frame given it by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in December 2020.

This call was made by the chairman of the group, and Borno Caretaker Committee chairman, Hon. Ali Buka Dalori, during a media address after the forum’s meeting, which lasted for almost two hours in Abuja, on Thursday, April 1.

The forum also appealed for extension of the membership registration and revalidation exercise, which ended officially on March 31, 2021 nationwide.

READ ALSO: Ex-Borno gov, Sheriff, signifies interest to contest APC national chairmanship post

In his address, Hon. Dalori, said: “We urgently call for:

• the immediate conduct of Congresses and convening of the National Convention; and

• to allow for completion of all other tasks assigned to CECPC (by NEC) within the time frame.”

Join the conversation

Opinions