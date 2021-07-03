APC states agree to strengthen security in domains

States under the All Progressives Congress (APC) control on Saturday agreed to strengthen security committees at the local government levels to improve security in their domains.

They disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the 12th Quarterly Meeting of Secretaries to Government of APC controlled States held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, and signed by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman and the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Muhammad Aliyu.

They agreed to share information on a regular basis and support the Federal Government’s efforts at securing all parts of the country.

The communiqué read: “The states agreed to undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management among APC controlled states to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

“Recommend that APC states strengthen the Security Committees at the Local Government Levels and ensure that all stakeholders, especially traditional and religious take more responsibility and are made to be more accountable to government in responding to security challenges.

“To continually mobilise resources for management of security challenges, APC controlled states are enjoined to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund.

“The meeting commended Nigerian security agencies for the renewed offensive against criminal elements across the country.

“They also reaffirmed the commitment of APC state governments to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe.”

