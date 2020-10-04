APC still committed to restructuring of Nigeria —Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday dismissed insinuations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had reneged on its promise to restructure Nigeria.

The party had in 2014 promised to undertake the restructuring of the country if elected into the central government.

The governor insisted in a chat with journalists in Lagos that the ruling party was still committed to the promise it made to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

He added that the APC demonstrated its commitment to the restructuring of the country by setting up a committee headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to make recommendations to the party’s leadership on the matter.

Fayemi revealed that several recommendations on restructuring, devolution, and true federalism were embedded in the reports of Justice Niki Tobi panel, and the two national conferences set up in 2004 and 2014 by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan.

The governor said: “True federalism is the answer to most of the challenges Nigeria was grappling with at the moment. The onus is on the National Assembly to look at the previous reports of National Conferences.

“We must confront our reality as a federation. The current structure is supportive of unitarist model. The state structure, for now, is problematic. There is a need to move towards devolution, not only of functions but also resources.”

