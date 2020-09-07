APC stirring controversy to shift gov poll, Obaseki alleges

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is stirring controversy in the state in order to have the September 19 governorship election in Edo State postponed.

The Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said this in a statement, adding that the APC was stirring controversy so that the authorities could shift the September 19 governorship election.

He said: “Edo State is peaceful, the Peoples Democratic Party is committed to enduring peace before, during and after the poll.

“The APC leaders and the governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are agitated because they are not ready for the election. They are convinced that they do not stand any chance in the forthcoming election.

“They are behaving like some unserious and misguided university students, who do not read, and when faced with examinations, they engage in cult fights few weeks to the examination, so that the school authority will shift the examination.”

According to him, the state was peaceful as people were going about their business peacefully, urging the APC candidate and his handlers to concentrate on their campaign.

