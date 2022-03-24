APC stops political appointees from voting at convention as controversy over Electoral Act rages

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stopped political appointees from voting at its national convention slated for Saturday.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday night.

Controversy has continued to trail the passage of the Electoral Act since President Muhammadu Buhari signed the document last month.

The President had in his remark at the occasion, asked the National Assembly to remove Section 84 (12) of the electoral law which required political appointees to resign from their positions at least three months before their parties’ primaries and conventions.

The National Assembly had during its plenary on March 9 rejected the President’s request.

A few days later, Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to delete the contentious section of the electoral law.

The statement read: “The National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC has declared that all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022.

“However, political appointees can still attend as observers.”

